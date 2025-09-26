Priscilla Presley claims Elvis planned deadly revenge on boyfriend

Priscilla Presley has made a shocking claim in her new memoir, saying Elvis Presley once wanted her boyfriend Mike Stone dead.

The 80 year old star, who was married to Elvis from 1967 until 1973, revealed that she began an affair with karate instructor Mike after she confirmed her husband’s infidelities.

According to Priscilla, Elvis could not bear the idea of her being with another man and even went as far as asking his road manager Joe Esposito to hire a hitman.

In her book Softly, As I Leave You: Life After Elvis, Priscilla recalled the moment she discovered letters from women stuffed inside the couple’s mailbox.

She said it was the proof she needed of Elvis’s affairs. However, when she confronted him, Elvis denied everything, but his excuses did not work.

Priscilla then turned to Mike, and their friendship became romantic.

Her new relationship, she wrote, pushed Elvis into a dark state of mind. “Elvis found the thought of me with another man unbearable.

In the weeks after my departure, he told the guys that Mike had to die. He even asked Joe [Esposito] to find a hit man,” she recalled.

Joe eventually warned Priscilla to be careful and advised her not to bring their daughter Lisa Marie to Vegas during that time.

With pressure from his father and close friends, Elvis was eventually persuaded to drop the plan.

Moreover, Priscilla also shared that their final moments of intimacy were painful for her emotionally, as Elvis tried to prove himself through forceful passion rather than tenderness.