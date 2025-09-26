Kim Kardashian has a 'superpower'

Kim Kardashian gets playful with 'superpowers' joke

Kim Kardashian is embracing her ability to shape trends. The reality star, 44, showed off her playful side during a recent appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

In the cold open skit, Kardashian was seen in her dressing room as Fallon stopped by to let her know she would be called to the stage shortly.

When he told her it would be “six, seven minutes,” she quickly referenced the viral TikTok meme tied to the song Doot Doot (6 7) by Skrilla.

“I know, it was totally over, but I just brought it back,” Kardashian declared, calling it one of her “superpowers.”

She added, “I’m Kim Kardashian, and I can just bring anything back anytime I want.” Fallon pushed back, but the SKIMS founder doubled down, insisting even “No cap” was back.

She then surprised the comedian by reviving old catchphrases and dance moves, including the dab and even an Austin Powers impression. As Fallon walked away repeating the trends, Kardashian looked directly into the camera and teased, “Oh, behave.”

Away from comedy, Kardashian has also been opening up about her views on parenting.

During a conversation on Kai Cenat’s Mafiathon 3 livestream, she admitted she’s not a supporter of after-school homework.

“I don’t believe in homework,” she said plainly, noting that children already spend long hours in school.

“When they come home, they need to also — they do sports, have a life, spend time with their family,” she explained, adding that assignments should be handled during the school day instead.

Her comments come after her sister Kourtney Kardashian also sparked discussion earlier this year for her remarks on homeschooling.

While Kourtney compared her children’s home education to traditional schooling, critics online called her “out of touch.” She later shared that since giving birth to her youngest son Rocky, she works only about once a week to stay home with her kids.

Between lighthearted TV moments and candid reflections on parenting, Kim Kardashian continues to use her platform to share her outlook on both pop culture and family life.