UK passport holders urged to have backup plan in place

New UK passport holders warning for holidaymakers

The Foreign Office has officially advised people to have a backup plan in place when travelling abroad.

Primarily, it is recommended that travelers have two essential documents: an extra form of photo ID, and a copy of their travel insurance policy.

This is intended for situations where you may need information like accommodation, flight information, and insurance policy.

Travellers are encouraged to share essential information with trusted family members and to store it securely online, in case of losing their phones.

Documents required for UK backup plan for travelers

The Foreign office further advises travelers to take a few additional documents as part of its broader level recommendations.

Sign in your passport and complete the emergency contact's page

Ensure that your passport meets the necessary entry requirements for the country you are visiting.

Take an extra ID photo with you other than your passport

Get the correct visa for your desired destination

Extra documentation is required if you are travelling with your children

If you are planning to move abroad you need an International Driving Permit (IDP).

The advice comes after the HM Passport Office sent an urgent text to people heading on holiday, urging them to follow these guidelines before they fly.

In this connection, the Liverpool Echo reported, “Remember to check that your passport is valid for the country you are travelling to.”

Additionally, they have urged people to check the necessary requirements on their website with a link taking recipients to the foreign travel advice page.