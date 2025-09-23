UK passport holders urged to have backup plan in place

The Foreign Office has officially advised people to have a backup plan in place when travelling abroad.
Primarily, it is recommended that travelers have two essential documents: an extra form of photo ID, and a copy of their travel insurance policy.
This is intended for situations where you may need information like accommodation, flight information, and insurance policy.
Travellers are encouraged to share essential information with trusted family members and to store it securely online, in case of losing their phones.
The Foreign office further advises travelers to take a few additional documents as part of its broader level recommendations.
The advice comes after the HM Passport Office sent an urgent text to people heading on holiday, urging them to follow these guidelines before they fly.
In this connection, the Liverpool Echo reported, “Remember to check that your passport is valid for the country you are travelling to.”
Additionally, they have urged people to check the necessary requirements on their website with a link taking recipients to the foreign travel advice page.
