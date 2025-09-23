Jake Paul vs Tank Davis heated press conference turns into ‘Clown Show’

The official press conference between Jake Paul and Gervonta “Tank” Davis to promote their upcoming fight was full of heated exchanges and insults, primarily focusing on weight differences and Davis’s legal issues.

Paul was the aggressor and at the forefront of the trash talk. He called Davis “stupid as f***,” made fun of his height and joked about “punching down” during training.

Davis, in response to the criticism, called the YouTuber a “clown” for his hairstyle and outfit.

“That outfit is trash. It’s garbage. And that hairstyle… anybody who ever rocked a mohawk is a f***ing clown. We all know this.”

The most intense moment was when Jake brought up the history of Gervonta’s arrests, especially the recent domestic violence charges.

Jake came back to being called a clown: “Gervonta, you’re the f***ing clown, buddy. You’re the f***ing clown, Gervonta. Any man who puts his hands on a woman is a clown.”

After Paul called Davis a “clown”, he had two actual circus clowns come out on stage with balloon animals and present one to Davis.

The fight was moved from Atlanta, Georgia, to Miami, Florida, due to concerns from the Georgia Athletic and Entertainment Commission.

There is a weight gap between Davis (a lightweight, around 135 pounds) and Jake Paul (a cruiserweight, around 200 pounds). The officials are worried about the fighter’s safety.

It is decided that both fighters will meet the catchweight of 195 pounds. The Davis usually fights at 135 pounds, so it’s a big step up for him.

The weight issue is the major point of concern and was repeatedly brought up by Paul.

