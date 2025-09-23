Meghan Markle mirrors Princess Kate, Melania Trump for Prince Harry outing

Meghan and Harry attend a charity concert just days after Kate and Melania's outing

Meghan Markle is borrowing from Princess Kate and Melania Trump’s wardrobe.

The Duchess of Sussex, 44, stunned in a £2,300 midnight blue Caroline Herrera halterneck dress as she and Prince Harry, 41, attended Kevin Costner’s One805LIVE! charity concert in Santa Barbara on Saturday night.

The Venezuelan-American designer is a favourite among royals and political power players alike — Melania Trump wore a similar Caroline Herrera gown at last week’s State Banquet, while the Princess of Wales has also repeatedly championed the brand.

Meghan completed the look with a £631 two-tone brown Hunting Season clutch and £390 Ralph Lauren suede heels, another label worn by Kate and Melania during their joint engagement in Windsor last week.

The Montecito-based couple were all smiles as they mingled with first responders and law enforcement officers before stepping on stage to thank supporters.

The high-profile fundraiser, which featured Trisha Yearwood, Good Charlotte, and The Fray, raises money for Santa Barbara County’s first responders. Oprah Winfrey was among the celebrity guests at the star-studded event.

The Sussexes’ appearance comes amid reports of ongoing discussions for a potential public reunion between Prince Harry and King Charles after their recent private meeting in London.