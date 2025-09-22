Edward Enninful says he's done with Meghan: 'happy to feature Charles & Camilla'

Edward Enninful has done little to silence rumours of a falling out with Meghan Markle after suggesting he has no plans to collaborate with her again.

The former British Vogue editor, who once hailed the Suits actress as a 'biracial powerhouse' and 'a true force of charge,' now appears to have distanced himself from the Duchess of Sussex.

Six years after their high-profile collaboration, Enninful has launched a new magazine. When asked whether Meghan might appear on the cover, he responded: 'I feel like I have done it.'

Instead, the inaugural edition of the £15 ($20) publication was unveiled with support from other celebrity friends, including Julia Roberts and Gwyneth Paltrow.

Adding further intrigue to his current stance on Meghan, Enninful said he would be more than happy to feature King Charles and Queen Camilla, explaining,' They care about the same things I do.'

In a recent interview, the fashion icon was questioned about his extensive network of celebrity friends and how rarely he falls out with people.

However, he reportedly paused when asked if Meghan Markle-who co-edited the September 2019 issue of Vogue-was once of the few exceptions.

When pressed on whether she might grace the cover of his new venture, Enninful replied: 'Meghan and I had a great moment with the issue we did, but I feel like I have done it and I would not necessarily repeat myself.'

For unversed, the pair had reportedly had an argument over a cover in 2022.