Sarah Ferguson loses patronages in triple blow within hours

Sarah Ferguson dropped by multiple charities over Epstein link

Prince Andrew's ex-wife Sarah Ferguson has been hit with triple setback in just a few hours as multiple charities have severed ties with the Duchess of York over her alleged association with Jeffrey Epstein.

The Duchess of York has been dropped by three non-profit organisations in a day.

After Julia's House, the two new charities have ended association with Fergie after emails she allegedly had sent to the late convicted paedophile Jeffrey Epstein surfaced over the weekend.

The Children's Literacy Charity, which promotes reading in young people, and The Natasha Allergy Research Foundation, which raises money for allergy research, have released statements explaining that they were cutting ties with Sarah Ferguson.

In a triple blow a day, three charities end their association with the duchess after Julia's House, a children's hospice located in Corfe Mullen, Dorset and Devizes, Wiltshire, did the same earlier today.

In a statement, The Children's Literacy Charity said: "Given the recent information which has come to light about the Duchess of York and Jeffrey Epstein, the Children’s Literacy Charity has asked the Duchess of York to step down from her role as Patron.

"We are grateful for the Duchess of York’s support for children’s literacy over the years but now feel it would be inappropriate for her to continue as Patron of the charity," it concluded.

In a similar statement, the founders of The Natasha Allergy Research Foundation, Nadim and Tanya Ednan-Laperouse, said: "We were disturbed to read of Sarah, Duchess of York's, correspondence with Jeffrey Epstein.

"Sarah Ferguson has not been actively involved with the charity for some years," they continued.

"She was a patron but, in the light of the recent revelations, we have taken the decision that it would be inappropriate for her to continue to be associated with the charity. We would like to thank her for her kindness and support in the past," the statement concluded.

Earlier today, the charity Julia's House issued a statement explaining their decision to to move away from the Duchess of York.

"Following the information shared this weekend on the Duchess of York's correspondence with Jeffrey Epstein, Julia's House has taken the decision that it would be inappropriate for her to continue as a patron of the charity," the statement read.

"We have advised the Duchess of York of this decision and thank her for her past support," it concluded.

It emerges after Fergie’s past emails to Jeffrey Epstein surface, revealing her link with Epstein: “Sometimes the heart speaks better than the words. You have my heart. With lots of love, dear Jeffrey,” in correspondence from 2011, Sarah wrote to the late financier.

She added: “I know you feel hellaciously let down by me from what you were either told or read and I must humbly apologise to you and your heart for that. As you know, I did not, absolutely not, say the ‘P word’ [paedophile] about you but understand it was reported that I did.”

A spokesman for the duchess told GB News: “The Duchess spoke of her regret about her association with Epstein many years ago, and as they have always been her first thoughts are with his victims. Like many people, she was taken in by his lies."