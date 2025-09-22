Frenzied Prince Andrew breaks cover in Windsor after Fergie's bombshell

Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson face renewed scrutiny over their connection to the convicted paedophile

Prince Andrew has been spotted for the first time after leaked emails between his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson and former friend Jeffrey Epstein reignited controversy.

As reported by the Daily Express, the Duke of York was photographed leaving his Windsor residence on the morning of Monday, September 22 — just a day after the old emails were leaked.

According to The Sun and Mail on Sunday, one email saw Sarah, Duchess of York, call Epstein a “supreme friend” even after publicly distancing herself from him. Fergie’s 2011 email apologised to Epstein for criticising him publicly, explaining she had only done so to protect her career.

Calling him a “supreme friend,” she told Epstein that she “absolutely” did not call him “the P word” (paedophile), and told him, “You have my heart.”

Fergie’s spokesperson has claimed that the note was sent after Epstein threatened to sue her for defamation: “Like many people, she was taken in by his lies… her first thoughts are with his victims.”

Andrew spotted leaving Windsor on Monday. Credits: Peter Macdiarmid

The emails emerged just weeks after The Sunday Times unearthed more emails between King Charles’ younger brother and the late convicted paedophile, emails which challenged Andrew’s claims that he hadn’t spoken to Epstein since 2010.

The fresh revelations pile more pressure on King Charles to consider barring Andrew and Sarah from even private royal gatherings. The pair, no longer senior working royals, are already excluded from major events like Trooping the Colour or state visits but have still been allowed to attend intimate family occasions.

The last time Andrew was seen with King Charles, Prince William, and the rest of the royal family was for the funeral of Katharine, Duchess of Kent, earlier this month.