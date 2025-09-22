Sarah Ferguson faces backlash over Epstein link emails

Duchess of York loses Julia’s House role over apology to Jeffrey Epstein

Sarah Ferguson has been dropped as patron of a UK children’s hospice after emails resurfaced linking her once again to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Julia’s House, which runs hospices in Dorset and Wiltshire, confirmed that the Duchess of York’s role as patron held since 2018 was no longer tenable.

In a statement, the charity said, “Following the information shared this weekend on the Duchess of York’s correspondence with Jeffrey Epstein, Julia’s House has taken the decision that it would be inappropriate for her to continue as a patron of the charity.

We have advised the Duchess of York of this decision and thank her for her past support.”

The move comes after newly published emails from 2011 revealed Fergie had written to Epstein calling him a “steadfast, generous and supreme friend” and apologised for publicly criticising him.

At the time, she had already accepted £15,000 from Epstein to help settle a personal debt, money she later said she regretted taking.

Her spokesman has since stressed that Ferguson only issued the apology under legal threat after Epstein allegedly considered suing her for defamation. Once she learned the full extent of the allegations against him, she cut off contact entirely, condemning his actions.

GB News has confirmed it has reached out to both Julia’s House and the Duchess of York’s representatives for comment as Sarah Ferguson faces fresh scrutiny over her ties to Jeffrey Epstein.

Over the weekend, newly unearthed emails from 2011 cast a stark spotlight on the Duchess’s past relationship with the disgraced financier.

In one message, Ferguson appeared to offer a deeply personal apology, writing: “Sometimes the heart speaks better than the words. You have my heart. With lots of love, dear Jeffrey.”

She continued with an expression of regret, “I know you feel hellaciously let down by me from what you were either told or read and I must humbly apologise to you and your heart for that.”