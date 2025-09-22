WhatsApp to link Facebook profiles for users

WhatsApp is rolling out an optional new feature for its users. The new feature will allow users to link their Facebook profiles to their WhatsApp accounts.
The prime motive behind this integration is to offer a reliable and convenient way for people to connect and verify their accounts.
The new feature is reportedly under development and is currently available in the latest Android version 2.25.26.12.
Once a user links their Facebook profile, a small icon will appear alongside the profile link on their WhatsApp profile.
When the feature is enabled, it will provide contacts with quick access to a user’s Facebook account, while also adding credibility.
Users who do not want to display their Facebook profile can simply opt out of doing so, while unverified links will only display a generic link and the full URL.
Verification is not compulsory, and a user doesn't have to verify their Facebook link.
However, users do not need to have their WhatsApp accounts linked to the Accounts Center to enable this option. Users have complete control over their profiles.
The significant move highlights WhatsApp’s broader plan to support more integrations, aiming to foster transparency and authenticity.
This will enable users to open up the avenues for linking other platforms and make WhatsApp a pivot for verified social identity.
