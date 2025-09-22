Prince Harry issues statement on Archie, Lilibet UK return

Hopes of Prince Harry’s return to the UK have been amplified following his meeting with King Charles during his visit to nearly two weeks ago.

Close friends of the Duke of Sussex even expressed their excitement about the fact that Harry may also be planning to enrol his children, six-year-old Prince Archie and four-year-old Princess Lilibet to a school in his home country.

According to the details that came out from the private tea at Clarence House revealed that Harry has plans to reunite his children with their grandfather.

Moreover, a candid chat with British singer Joss Stone revealed that Harry was “genuinely interested” to learn about their move back to UK, suggesting the Duke might have similar intentions.

On Sunday, pals of Harry told The Royalist that he has registered his son Archie for Eton College — the alma mater of Harry and his estranged brother Prince William.

Eton is one of the most elite all-boys Windsor boarding school, which is also being eyed by Prince William for his eldest son, Prince George.

However, a spokesperson for the Duke of Sussex expressly responded to the reports about his children being enrolled in UK schools.

“Prince Harry has not put his son’s name down for Eton, nor does he have any plans to do so,” the representative stated.

Initially, Harry’s team had not addressed the claims directly.