Harry Styles 'running' away from dropping new album

While fans are still waiting for new music, Harry Styles has been too busy running.

Seemingly keeping his distance from the recording studio lately, the Watermelon Sugar hitmaker completed the Berlin Marathon in under three hours on Sunday, September 21.

According to Local newspaper Der Tagesspiegel, Styles, reportedly using the pseudonym Sted Sarandos and wearing a headband and sunglasses, crossed the finish line in just two hours, 59 minutes, 13 seconds.

Notably, a sub-3 hour marathon is a coveted mark for many marathon runners.

As per a news agency dpa, the organisers confirmed over the weekend that the One Direction heart-throb took part in what is widely regarded as the fastest marathon track in the world alongside some 55,000 runners.

This isn’t the As It Was chart topper’s first long distance foot race, previously he took part in Tokyo Marathon as well.

It is pertinent to note that the 31-year-old singer's marathon achievement came when fans are growing restless for new music.

Amid reports of him dating Zoe Kravitz and being spotted out with friends, some fans couldn’t help but comment, "He’ll do everything except for releasing new album," and "Why is he running away from music?"

For the unversed, Styles last released an album, Harry’s House, in 2022. However, fans and industry insiders believe his fourth project, referred to as HS4, is in the works with another world tour in tow.

There's no official confirmation or announcement, but the Night Changes' crooner has been seen in the studio in March 2024 and also teased a new album in 2023.