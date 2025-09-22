Meghan Markle takes inspiration from Princess Kate State Banquet look

Meghan Markle takes inspiration from Princess Kate’s State Banquet look

Meghan Markle appeared to have taken a page out of her sister-in-law Kate Middleton as she broke cover after Prince Harry returned from his travels across the pond.

The Duchess of Sussex, dressed in navy halterneck button-front Carolina Herrera dress, arrived with the Duke of Sussex at Kevin Costner’s mansion for a fundraiser dedicated Santa Barbara’s County’s First responders.

The couple appeared in good spirits as they mingled with the attendees and made a brief appearance on stage.

However, eagle-eyed social media users spotted a major change in Meghan, who seemed to debut new hair, just days after Princess Kate made a stunning appearance at the State Banquet held at Windsor Castle for Us President Trump and First Lady Melania.

Earlier this month, the Princess of Wales shocked fans as she made her first appearance following their annual Balmoral break. In a joint appearance with Prince William, Kate sported light blonde hair, which many speculated was a wig.

Wig experts later revealed that those were just extensions that the royal had used since in her next appearance that same week, Kate seemed to returned to her old hair colour.

Although, during the state banquet dinner, Kate’s hair stole the show once again, as it was dyed to a stunning hue of brown, albeit still close to a blonde.

Keen royal watchers pointed out that Meghan’s hair colour appeared very similar to Kate’s

“She wants to be relevant and work Caroline Herrera like the First Lady. Not quite the same as a state dinner,” one X user wrote.

Another added, “I’m surprised she didn’t have curls on it like Catherine POW did for the state dinner.”

While some suggested that it was already an expected move from Meghan, “We ALL called it.”