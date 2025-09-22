'Adolescence' ends at its peak with Jack Thorne rejecting plans for season 2

Adolescence co-creator Jack Thorne finally put an end to the growing speculation about the Netflix series continuing after its award-winning first season.

In a recent interview, the 46-year-old star confirmed that the drama would not return, explaining that the story was complete and there was nothing more to add to it.

The series followed 13-year-old Jamie Miller, played by Owen Cooper, as he became tangled in a shocking murder investigation.

It captured global attention and swept the 77th Primetime Emmy Awards on September 14, winning six trophies including Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series.

The cast also earned recognition, with Stephen Graham and Erin Doherty receiving acting honors.

However, Cooper made history as the youngest male actor ever to win an Emmy.

Despite the overwhelming success of the series, Thorne explained that the creative team had no interest in extending the story.

“There's gonna be no continuation. The Miller story, we think, is told,” he said.

He further admitted there was potential in Jamie’s character but stressed that the show reached its natural end.

Thorne also dismissed suggestions of revisiting the story through the eyes of murdered schoolgirl Katie.

He pointed out that while it was an interesting idea, he and his team were not the right ones to tell it.

The road to Netflix not been simple, as the show was originally pitched to Amazon Prime Video, where it received early praise but was later rejected.

With its first season now cemented as a critical and award-winning success, Thorne confirmed that Adolescence would remain a one-season story.