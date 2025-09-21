Reese Witherspoon opens up about parenting in spotlight

Reese Witherspoon shares her parenting style in latest conversation

Reese Witherspoon recently opened up about her distinctive parenting style with her youngest child.

The 49-year-old star, who shares son Tennessee James Toth with former husband Jim Toth, admitted that her older children, Ava and Deacon Phillipe, had already worn her out.

Appearing on the latest episode of The Interview podcast with host Lulu Garcia-Navarro, Witherspoon was asked about her parenting style.

The Big Little Lies alum responded, “Oh, for sure. I’m exhausted. I’m completely wrung out and tired. And whenever I lose my cool, I turn to my youngest and I go, ‘You got to call your brother and sister. They wore me out. I’m so tired. Like eat the cookie, go to bed late, just do it. But like, think about how it’s going to make you feel.’ And then, like beyond that, I’m so tired. I’ve been parenting for 25 years.”

This revelation comes as Witherspoon also reflected on her life after divorcing Ryan Phillipe, particularly the impact of paparazzi on her children.

Speaking to The New York Times, the actress recalled, “They would be everywhere. All over the schools and all over the cars. I remember at church once in L.A., a guy jumping on the hood of the car and on each side, three people pushing against the window banging on the door when my kids were little after I got a divorce and chasing us... It was terrifying.”

On professional front, the Cruel Intentions star has reunited with Jennifer Aniston for the fourth season of The Morning Show.