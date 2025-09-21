Buckingham Palace highlights 'spiritual' visit as Harry, Meghan break cover

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle attend a fundraising event in their first joint appearance in months

As Prince Harry and Meghan Markle break cover for a charity concert in California, Buckingham Palace is turning attention to a “spiritually significant” visit carried out by Prince Edward and Duchess Sophie across the Pacific.

On Sunday, September 21, King Charles’ office issued an update on day three of the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh’s scheduled engagements in Japan. The couple visited a historic temple town of Koyasan in Koya City — a sacred land of Japanese Buddhism.

“The Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh have visited a temple town which is one of the most spiritually significant sites in Japan,” read a statement by the royal family’s official Instagram page.

The post featured heartwarming pictures of Edward and Sophie interacting with the locals as they learned about their customs.

The statement elaborated, “During their visit, Their Royal Highnesses were shown sacred sites by children from Koyasan, who are learning English through an innovative British Council programme that helps this historic town welcome international visitors while preserving its traditions.”

“For over 1,200 years Koyasan has flourished as an active monastic site that serves as the centre of Shingon Buddhism in Japan,” the post concluded.

The visit coincided with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s first joint public appearance in months.

For the third year in a row, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex attended Kevin Costner’s annual fundraising event — the One805LIVE! Concert — for Santa Barbara County’s first responders.