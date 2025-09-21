Princess Kate’s nephew Inigo beams in rare photo shared for his 2nd birthday

James Middleton celebrates son Inigo’s milestone

James Middleton marked a special family milestone this weekend with a heartwarming glimpse into life at his Berkshire farmhouse.

On Sunday, the Princess of Wales’ younger brother celebrated his son Inigo’s second birthday by sharing a rare and deeply personal update on Instagram.

Little Inigo was dressed in sweet blue shorts, a matching top, and stripey socks, seen hugging the family’s golden retriever, Mabel, who basked contentedly in the sunlight.

James melted hearts further with his caption, “Happy Birthday Inigo. We love you as much as you love Mabel… and that is a lot. And Ella is saying hello today too.”

Royal watchers and Middleton fans alike couldn’t resist flooding James' Instagram with warm wishes after he shared a tender snap of his son Inigo turning two.

The birthday post, which showed the toddler cuddling the family’s golden retriever Mabel, drew an outpouring of love.

“What a beautiful photo. Mabel and Inigo look besotted with each other!” gushed one commenter, while another sweetly added: “Happy birthday to your little boy.”

At just two, Inigo already seems to be following in his father’s footsteps with a clear love of dogs. For James, that bond has always been deeply personal.

He has often spoken of the profound impact his late spaniel, Ella, had on his life particularly during his battle with depression.

“I credit Ella with saving my life when I was eclipsed with clinical depression. She introduced me to my wife, gave me purpose, and loved me unconditionally,” he once revealed.