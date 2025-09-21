Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Sonny Curtis dies at 88

Sonny Curtis, who is the writer and crooner of the theme song to the Mary Tyler Moore Show, has passed away at the gae of 88.

The Rock and Roll Hall of Famer breathed his last on Friday, September 19, his wife Louise Curtis confirmed.

Although his wife didn’t disclose the reason of his demise to The Associated Press, his daughter Sarah Curtis shared a post via her father’s Facebook page.

Keeping the reason of death under wraps, she only informed the followers that her father had been suddenly ill.

Sonny co-wrote hundreds of songs but he is widely famous for writing the raw classic I Fought the Law.

Many popular music icons and celebrities covered his work including, . Bing Crosby, Bruce Springsteen, Glen Campbell and Grateful Dead.

The talents artist was a childhood friend of Buddy Holly’s and an active musician in the formative years of rock and had written the hit Rock Around With Ollie Vee for Holly.

He had left the Crickets before Holly became a major star. Though he returned but only after Holly’ death in a plane crash in 1959.

Soony was featured the following year on the album In Style with the Crickets, which included I Fought the Law.

Moreover, the late hitmaker also opened for Elvis Presley when Elvis was still a regional act.