Prince Harry in person meeting with Prince William, Princess Kate on cards?

Prince Harry could meet Prince William and Kate Middleton in person, but he needs to make a huge sacrifice.

For the unversed, the Duke of Sussex and his father, King Charles, took a major step towards future reconciliation by holding a meeting at Clarence House.

The details related to their private meetup are still hidden, but Buckingham Palace and Harry's team confirmed the delightful news.

Now, all eyes are on the much-anticipated reunion between Princess Diana's boys, which seems quite unlikely for now.

However, a royal commentator, Dame Jenni, claimed that if the Duke of Sussex takes a step forward and "apologises" to the Prince and Princess of Wales, then their meeting will be on the cards.

First, the columnist shed light on the relationship between royal siblings.

As per the Daily Mail, she said, "As a mother of two sons, Ed and Charlie, contemporaries of William and Harry, I'm fascinated by the way the royal brothers typify the first and second son syndrome with which I'm familiar."

She added, "From a young age, the older boy knows what he wants to be when he grows up - or in William's case, has to be. While the younger one has no such concerns."

Dame believes that there is a shared responsibility on both Harry and William to mend their rift. She said that Harry accepted his mistake in publicly attacking his family and apologised.

Whereas, William should make efforts not to let Harry feel like a spare.

"The royal boys need to share responsibility. Harry can ease some of William's worries, and William can then cheer up a bit while not making Harry feel like a spare. They need each other. They are family. It's love that counts. And perhaps most importantly, it's what their mother would have wanted," the royal expert stated.