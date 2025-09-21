Palace shares update on King Charles meeting as Fergie causes new setback

Buckingham Palace released an update on King Charles’s private meeting just hours after a new scandal linked to Sarah Ferguson was reported.

The monarch had previously relied on his former sister-in-law especially after Prince Andrew’s slew of scandal, the most prominent one being his involvement with Jeffery Epstein. However, the latest development with regards to the Duchess of York is expected to send shockwaves through the Royal Family.

It was revealed in an unearthed email that Fergie had sent a grovelling email to Epstein just weeks after issuing a public apology about her association with him in a 2011 interview.

In the interview, Fergie had said that Epstein was “rightly jailed” but claimed in the email to her “supreme friend” that she was forced to say that to save her career as a children’s book author.

This new development may even intensify the pressure on King Charles to completely cut off the disgraced Duke of York and his ex-wife, especially when Prince William is already hell-bent on severe action against the disgraced couple.

However, it seems that the Buckingham Palace is holding a neutral stance on the matter, still contemplating on its next step, as it released an update about King Charles.

The met with the oldest living person and wished her well on her special day. The King’s office released a delightful portrait and a message alongside it.

“Earlier this week, The King met Ethel Caterham: the world’s oldest living person,” it stated. “Ethel celebrated her 116th birthday last month, and received a birthday card from His Majesty: an honour extended to all UK citizens or those in UK Overseas Territories when they turn 100, 105 and every year thereafter.”

Meanwhile, Buckingham Palace had maintained that it does not speak for the Duke and Duchess of York as they are no longer working royal members of the family.