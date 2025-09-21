Meghan Markle makes key demands as Prince Harry speeds up reconciliation

Meghan Markle put forward her two key demands amid Prince Harry and King Charles' reconciliation efforts.

For the unvresed, the Duke of Sussex recently visited the UK to undertake a series of meaningful charitable engagements.

But the highlight of his tour was a private meeting with his father at Clarence House.

Harry often made solo visits to his homeland, as Meghan stays in Montecito with Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

Earlier, royal expert Tom Quinn unveiled the Duchess of Sussex's two demands, which she wanted to be fulfilled ahead of making peace with the royals.

In conversation with the Mirror, "Harry would like a reconciliation, but supports his wife completely and until she feels that the Royal Family have been sufficiently nice to her - and grovelingly apologised for the past - it's not going to happen.”

Notably, after Harry met his father, he sat down with the Guardian, revealing that he will often visit the UK, as now the focus is on the King, who is undergoing cancer treatment.

It will be interesting to see if, in any future UK trips, Meghan and the Sussexes' kids will join Harry.