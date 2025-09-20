Matthew McConaughey makes terrifying confession about teenage abduction

Matthew McConaughey spoke about a traumatic event from his teenage years, recalling how he was abducted and assaulted at the age of eighteen.

The Oscar winning actor, said the incident left a lasting impact on him and changed how he viewed the world.

Matthew first wrote about the terrifying experience in his 2020 memoir Greenlights, explaining that he knocked unconscious, taken into a van and sexually assaulted.

In a new interview with The Guardian promoting his latest book, the actor reflected on how powerless he felt during that time.

"I’ve never felt as helpless as in that moment. I’ve never felt so vulnerable and unable to do anything about it,” he shared.

The interstellar star revealed that he managed to escape before the situation got worse, though he chose not to share details of how he got away.

However, the father of three further said that the attack destroyed his innocence, but he considered himself lucky enough to survive “relatively unscathed.”

The Lost Bus actor, who earned an Academy Award in 2014 for Dallas Buyers Club, also discussed themes in his new book Poems and Prayers.

One passage criticised “illusions being sold as sound conclusions,” leading to questions about Donald Trump.

The Hollywood icon said he was concerned about the former president’s approach to truth, though he noted that many politicians throughout history also twisted facts.

Furthermore, Matthew added that politics continued to interest him, but for now his focus remained on raising his three children.