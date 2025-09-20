Cardi B seeks fan reactions to ‘Safe’ music video after release

Cardi B shares new update after dropping new single from 'Am I The Drama'

Cardi B isn’t slowing down the hype, asking fans about her new Safe music video just a day after its release.

The 32-year-old rapper, known for her 2017 breakthrough hit Bodak Yellow, showed curiosity about fans’ reactions to the video.

On Saturday, September 20, the Drip singer shared a carousel of images on Instagram, accompanied by a question related to her new single.

The first slide featured the mommy-to-be proudly cradling her baby bump.

Cardi kept her look casual yet chic in a sheer white tank top paired with matching shorts and cozy socks.

The Please Me hitmaker completed the laid-back vibe with her hair tied up in a half-updo.

She captioned the post, “Did you watch the Safe music video? Should I take my talents to Hollywood? Or Hunts point?

Fans quickly flooded the comments section to share their thoughts.

One user wrote, “Cardi I don’t like the ending. I was ready to call the goons lol but I get what you did I understand it.”

Another jokingly added, “Definitely not Hunts Point.”

A third penned, “U made me tear up cardi the end made me want more.”

Heaping praise on the track, another fan commented, “The Record is (fire emojis) @iamcardib.. It’s Going To Be #1 On Radio…”

The photo dump also included glimpses from the music video of her new track.

This comes shortly after the I Like It singer dropped her new single Safe, featuring Kehlani, on Friday, September 19.

For the unversed, Safe is one of the singles from Cardi’s much-anticipated album Am I The Drama?