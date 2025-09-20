Cardi B seeks fan reactions to ‘Safe’ music video after release

Cardi B isn’t slowing down the hype, asking fans about her new Safe music video just a day after its release.
The 32-year-old rapper, known for her 2017 breakthrough hit Bodak Yellow, showed curiosity about fans’ reactions to the video.
On Saturday, September 20, the Drip singer shared a carousel of images on Instagram, accompanied by a question related to her new single.
The first slide featured the mommy-to-be proudly cradling her baby bump.
Cardi kept her look casual yet chic in a sheer white tank top paired with matching shorts and cozy socks.
The Please Me hitmaker completed the laid-back vibe with her hair tied up in a half-updo.
She captioned the post, “Did you watch the Safe music video? Should I take my talents to Hollywood? Or Hunts point?
Fans quickly flooded the comments section to share their thoughts.
One user wrote, “Cardi I don’t like the ending. I was ready to call the goons lol but I get what you did I understand it.”
Another jokingly added, “Definitely not Hunts Point.”
A third penned, “U made me tear up cardi the end made me want more.”
Heaping praise on the track, another fan commented, “The Record is (fire emojis) @iamcardib.. It’s Going To Be #1 On Radio…”
The photo dump also included glimpses from the music video of her new track.
This comes shortly after the I Like It singer dropped her new single Safe, featuring Kehlani, on Friday, September 19.
For the unversed, Safe is one of the singles from Cardi’s much-anticipated album Am I The Drama?
Blink-182, Weezer and Green Day to headline three-day music festival
Harry Styles and Zoe Kravitz’s were first noticed together in August spending time in Rome
Carrie Underwood honours Grammy-winning songwriter Brett James with an emotional tribute after tragic death
Priscilla Presley recalls Elvis Presley's call when she was with Rob Kardashian
Kim Kardashian's former partner's antisemitic remarks got his X suspended temporarily
Cardi B is pregnant with her fourth baby, her first child together with new boyfriend Stefon Diggs