America honours Kate Middleton in major blow to Meghan Markle

Kate Middleton has achieved a milestone in America after her engagement in Britain with Donald Trump and his wife Melania Trump.
The White House has issued few stunning photos of Princess of Wales with the First Lady to honour the British future queen.
Trump's office has also shared pictures on its official social media accounts with a meaningful caption that might have left Meghan, who lives in California with Prince Harry and their two children Archie and Lilibet, in shock.
The US President's office wrote on X: “She is the moment.”
Earlier, in a joint post on Instagram the First Lady office and The White House also released an image of the two ladies, captioning: "First Lady Melania Trump and the Princess of Wales meet members of the @scouts Squirrels programme on the grounds of Frogmore Cottage - September 18, 2025.
One of the photo was taken at the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's formal royal residence, Frogmore Cottage.
Melania and Kate appeared in good spirits as they participated in games with children in their first joint official engagement, looking stunning in casual outfits.
The Prince and Princess of Wales also shared the same photos, writing: “Introducing First Lady Melania Trump to Chief Scout Dwayne Fields and a group of young Scouts from the Squirrels programme at Windsor today.”
