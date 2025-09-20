Queen Camilla opens up about health issues in new video message

Queen Camilla gave a much-needed health update during her latest outing after stepping back at the last minute from the Duchess of Kent's funeral.

King Charles' wife stepped out to be a part of the third annual Queen’s Reading Room Festival at Chatsworth House in Bakewell, Derbyshire.

While exchanging warm words with the people attending the event, actress Celia Imrie inquired about the Queen's health, who was recently diagnosed with acute sinusitis. She asked, “Are you feeling better?”

To which Camilla replied, "I’m sorry if my voice gives halfway through, but as you can imagine, I’ve been doing quite a lot of talking the last few days!"

On September 16, Buckingham Palace released an alarming statement, revealing that the Queen will not join the royal family to bid farewell to The Duchess of Kent.

The Palace official shared, "With great regret, Her Majesty The Queen has withdrawn from attendance at this afternoon’s Requiem Mass for The Duchess of Kent as she is recovering from acute sinusitis."

"Her thoughts and prayers will be with The Duke of Kent and all the family."

However, Queen Camilla took part in the royal engagements during US President Donald Trump's visit to the UK.