Iga Swiatek's Korea Open quarterfinal postponed due to Seoul rain

Due to heavy rain in Seoul, the Korea Open quarterfinals’ scheduled showdown between top seed Iga Swiatek and former champion Barbora Krejcikova has been rescheduled.

Not only has the Swiatek vs Krejcikova match been delayed but the lineup for the rest of the single matches has also been rescheduled to the day session of Saturday, September 20.

The semifinals have now been scheduled to take place later in the evening session and not earlier than 5 p.m. local time, which creates a hectic timetable for the rest of the players.

It is predicted to have better weather with mainly warm and sunny condition on Saturday.

The postponement suspends the World No. 2 Swiatek, in need of her first title since being ousted early in the U.S. Open 2025.

She was to confront Krejcikova who won her way through a tough match against Emma Raducanu. The winner of the grand game will have to contend with either Clara Tauson or Ashlyn Krueger in the semifinals.

The singles play was cancelled, but the quarterfinals of the doubles were played indoors.

This marked the notable reunion of the prolific Czech duo Krejcikova and Katerina Siniakova who are playing together after having won the gold medal at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games. The organizers hope that the tournament will end on Sunday, September 21, weather permitting.