King Charles, Queen Camilla travel plans for October 2025 revealed

King Charles will be making an important foreign trip with Queen Camilla, which is anticipated to be an emotional visit for the couple.

The monarch, who last visited in April 2025, will be flying to Vatican City next month to meet the new Pope, according to The Sun.

Charles and Camilla had had a four-day visit to the country to meet Pope Francis just days before his passing. After Pope Francis’s death at age 88, Leo XIV became the Pope — known as “Il Papa” — in May.

Back in April, the couple had a private meeting with the late Pope in the Vatican, where the pontiff, who had been seriously ill, gave them his best wishes for their 20th wedding anniversary.

The visit to Italy was initially planned as a State Visit but due to Francis’s health, it was turned into a four-day visit. At the time, the couple had expressed their eagerness to visit the holy site which was coinciding with their marriage milestone.

Charles is still continuing his weekly treatment for cancer and insiders have insisted that he can carry out full foreign tours despite it.

Previously, Buckingham Palace had also shared that Charles and Camilla would “embark on a full itinerary of foreign tours in 2025”.

Long tours are usually held in the last quarter of the year, especially around September to November, so the plans appears to aligns with that timeline.