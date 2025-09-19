Taylor Swift finally confirms top secret 'The Life of a Showgirl' rumours

Taylor Swift is making a return to the big screen with new movie

Taylor Swift has finally announced the project her fandom has been speculating about, as she told them the rumours are true!

The 35-year-old pop superstar took to Instagram on Friday, September 19, and unveiled the theatrical project she has been keeping under wraps.

The Anti-Hero hitmaker posted an alternative cover for the film, The Official Release Party of a Showgirl, resembling the original cover for the upcoming album, The Life of a Showgirl.

Swift paired a lengthy caption with the picture, writing, “I hereby invite you to a *dazzling* soirée, The Official Release Party of a Showgirl: Oct 3 - Oct 5 only in cinemas!.”

The Grammy winner continued, “You’ll get to see the exclusive world premiere of the music video for my new single ‘The Fate of Ophelia,’ along with never before seen behind-the-scenes footage of how we made it, cut by cut explanations of what inspired this music, and the brand-new lyric videos from my new album The Life of a Showgirl,” seemingly hinting at unseen clips of the Eras Tour.

This comes after Swifties have been speculating about the second part to the Eras Tour movie released in 2023, after they noticed the Lover songstress’ team recording videos during the latter half of the record-breaking tour.

Concluding her exciting caption, Swift added, “Looks like it’s time to brush off that Eras Tour outfit or orange cardigan… Tickets are on sale now. Dancing is optional but very much encouraged.”