Crescent Moon, Venus take flight in predawn sky on September 19

Crescent Moon, Venus take flight in predawn sky on Sept.19

Astronomers are all set to witness the razor-thin waning crescent moon rise close to Venus in the predawn sky today, while others will be able to witness the lunar disk pass directly in front of the rocky planet, hindering its light.

One can catch a glimpse of the eastern horizon with Venus visible as a bright morning star.

During this time, you will notice a faint glimmer illuminating the shadowed region of the lunar surface, known as the lunar maria which was discovered millions of years ago.

This phenomenon, known as Earthshine, is when the new moon is faintly visible. It can only be witnessed on nights surrounding a new moon phase when the lunar disk is well-positioned to be doused in sunlight reflected from Earth's surface.

Here is how to watch Crescent moon

Stargazers in the U.S. will be able to see the lunar disk appear closer to Venus and Regulus as dawn approaches.

People in Europe, Canada, and Greenland will be able to view this spectacular view, along with other parts of the world. Venus will be temporarily hidden from view.

The event specifically known as occlusion will begin globally at 6:34 a.m. ET and will end at 10:26 a.m. ET today.

Stargazers hoping to get a closer look at the constellations should read roundups of the best field glasses and telescopes for viewing the night sky.