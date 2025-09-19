Apple CEO Tim Cook shares first photos taken by iPhone 17 Pro Max: Netizens go wild

Apple CEO Tim Cook shares iPhone 17 Pro Max first photos: Netizens go wild

Apple CEO Tim Cook's post about the first photographs taken using iPhone 17 Pro Max has captured the attention of netizens.

Tim Cook took to X (formerly Twitter) to share three epic snapshots, which, according to him, are the “first photographs” captured with the company’s latest iPhone 17 Pro Max.

Tim Cook, Apple CEO, shared the post on X and captioned it,

“Many thanks to Inez & Vinodh, Mickalene Thomas, and Trunk Xu for capturing some of the first photographs with iPhone 17 Pro Max. Tonight was such a beautiful display of #ShotOniphone photography.”

Let’s decode one by one what the first snapshot using the iPhone 17 Pro Max reveals.

What's in the first photo taken with the iPhone 17 Pro Max?

Each photo shared by the Apple CEO, Tim Cook, has an “alt text” attached to it.

The first snap reads, “Two people hold hands as they run down a city sidewalk, trailing a piece of flowing red fabric. The sun sets behind them, with a gas station and beige and white buildings in the background.”

What's in the second photo taken with iPhone 17 Pro Max?

The second snap features, “Three dancers in form-fitting bodysuits strike a synchronized pose on a concrete surface, facing away from the camera. The image is in black and white, with a backdrop of dense trees and a clear sky.”

What's in the third photo taken with iPhone 17 Pro Max?

The third snap captures skateboarders in action!

“Four skateboarders are captured mid-action at a skatepark. The two in the foreground skate down a ramp, while one sits on the edge in the top left, watching. The fourth skateboarder walks across the top of the ramp with their board in hand.”

Netizens react

Eagle-eyed social media users have shared their reactions about the first snaps taken and posted on X by Apple CEO.

One such user, waiting anxiously for the Apple rollout, wrote, "Can't wait too get my iPhone 17 pro max in October or November."

Another one commented, "Shoutout to the team who work tirelessly to make iPhone better and better. You guys have made 1 of the best thing human use."



One desperate user even asked grok, "@grok can you get me an iPhone 17?"

Netizens are buzzing with excitement over the iPhone 17 Pro Max, eagerly awaiting its rollout in October or November.