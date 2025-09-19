Did Melania, Tiffany Trump break the royal protocol?

Tiffany Trump and Melania Trump have been cleared of breaking royal protocol at the State Banquet at St George’s Hall, Windsor Castle, according to etiquette expert Jo Hayes.

The mother-daughter duo turned heads with their bold fashion choices, but Hayes believes they played by the rules.

Tiffany, 31, wore a stunning royal blue off-the-shoulder gown with sequins and a side drape, designed by Saiid Kobeisy.

Her stepmother, Melania, opted for a bright yellow Carolina Herrera dress with an off-the-shoulder neckline, a leg split, and a lilac belt. Hayes praised Melania's dress, saying it was "a very bold choice in style and colour" that "may veer from 'tradition'."

However, she noted that the long sleeves add a touch of formality.

Hayes shared her thoughts with Hello!, saying, "Despite the naysayers, the US First Lady did not break royal protocol with her off-the-shoulder canary yellow gown, for last night’s state banquet at St George’s Hall."

She added, "She did, however, make a very daring sartorial choice, but not one we should necessarily be surprised by." When it comes to royal state banquets, Hayes explained that "covered shoulders, gloves and a tiara are preferred, but not 'mandatory' in today's day and age, where the rules have relaxed – but only slightly."

Hayes was particularly impressed by Melania's colour pairing, noting that "any colourist or designer will tell you that yellow and purple are a complementary colour pairing, and work supremely well together."

She also appreciated the nod to the regal event, with the lilac shade of purple being "the colour of royalty." While Hayes suggested a slightly higher neckline would have been preferred, she deemed the leg split "completely acceptable" since it wasn't "scandalously high."