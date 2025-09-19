Kate Middleton makes powerful statement after performing key royal tasks

Kate Middleton received praise for sending strong messages through her outfit choices as a queen in waiting.

For the unversed, the Princess of Wales was assigned key tasks by King Charles during the headline-making Donald Trump's UK visit.

From receiving the powerful political couple on the grounds of Windsor to leaving a charming impression on the royal guests, Princess Catherine made a powerful statement with her body language and sense.

A royal expert, Jennie Bond, heaped praise on the future Queen for delivering a significant message with her outfits on Channel 5 documentary Kate: Judge My Work, Not My Clothes.

As per the Daily Mail, she said, "You have to be such a diplomat if you're going to walk the royal tightrope because you have to watch what you say at all times. And so if you can't say it, perhaps you can wear it."

Another royal commentator, Amanda Wakeley, added, "Kate is incredibly thoughtful in terms of what she wears and the choices she makes."

The royal author Tessa Dunlop shed light on the "Kate effect" and called her the "secret weapon", especially during diplomatic events.