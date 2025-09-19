King Charles receives delightful news about reunion with Archie, Lilibet

The much-awaited reunion between King Charles and his grandchildren, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, might be on the cards.

For the unversed, the royal family hosted US President Donald Trump and his wife, Melania Trump, at Windsor Castle during their two-day state visit to the UK.

From meaningful engagements to lavish State Banquets, the monarch and his team left the political figure speechless.

Now, a senior White House official claimed that Trump could extend a special invitation to King Charles during America's 250th anniversary of independence celebrations next year, which could be a bright chance for the monarch to meet Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's kids.

As per The Telegraph, the senior official of Trump said, "It was a really fantastic trip. The British know how to do this perfectly. They set the bar high for their trip to see us."

Before departing the UK, Trump expressed gratitude to the King and his family for the warm welcome he received during his second state visit.

He said, “We’re grateful beyond words for the spectacular honour of the State Visit yesterday at Windsor Castle, hosted by His Majesty King Charles III and Her Majesty, Queen Camilla. These are two fantastic people. We will never forget it."

It’s important to note that if King Charles travels to the US, royal fans are expecting to see him visiting his grandkids, especially after he meets with Harry at Clarence House.