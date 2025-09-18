Prince Harry may lose Meghan if he reconciles with King Charles

Prince Harry's potential reconciliation with King Charles without Meghan Markle's consent could spark concerns about the impact on their relationship.

The Duke of Sussex has been warned against taking any such step that could threaten Meghan's fragile mental health.

A Psychologist claims that that Duchess may face a relapse into the darkest period of her life if her husband succeeds in making amends with the royal family.

The specialist believes Harry's desperation to return to the royal fold could push the former actress back toward suicidal thoughts, according to a new report.

It emerges after Harry husband has made clear his desire to spend more time in Britain after years of estrangement from his royal relatives.

Just last week, Harry, 41, returned for a four-day visit to the U.K., during which he reconnected with King Charles in a 54-minute meeting at Clarence House – their first substantial conversation in nearly two years.

The encounter has fueled speculation about a wider reconciliation with the monarchy, but sources claim the Duchess feels "threatened and triggered" by Harry's reunion and plans to worm his way back into the bosom of the royal family.

"Harry's renewed closeness with his family has really unsettled Meghan," a source close to the couple said.

"She confides that she fought hard to break free from that life and doesn't want to be pulled back. The worry is that stepping into royal circles again could reopen the scars that once drove her to the brink."

In her now-infamous 2021 television interview with US TV host Oprah Winfrey, Meghan revealed while living as a working royal she "didn't want to be alive anymore" and was refused help when she sought mental health support.

Meghan disclosed in court documents she felt "unprotected by the institution" and silenced when pregnant with her son Archie, now 6.

Psychologist Clare Deacon, as reported by RadarOnline, claimed: "It isn't erased by distance, and even years later, stepping back into a space that once felt emotionally unsafe can activate past fears, doubts and protective behaviors."

She continued: "If reconciliation led to a return or increased UK presence, Meghan could understandably feel conflicted – torn between duty, identity and the peace she's built since."