Top 10 Google Gemini AI photo prompts to master Nano Banana trend

Google has introduced a new AI image-editing tool which is dubbed Nano Banana by users. The tool has already generated over 200 million edits Since its release in August, 2025.

Supporting the quality of its output and available as a feature under the name Gemini 2.5 Flash Image within Gemini app, this feature has quickly become one of the most viral AI trends of the year due to its features and accessibility.

The software enables users to convert common photographs into authentic 3D figurines and professional quality portraits within less than 30 seconds without the need to pay.

It is popular because of its capability to provide results in competition with professional studio work by a single press of a button and providing advanced photo editing to millions of non-professional users instantly.

To get out of the rudimentary trends and stand out, following are the top 10 creative and free prompts to make use of Nano Banana in the Gemini app.

1. The Monumental Self

Prompt: Make a huge hyper-realistic statue based on the given photo, keeping the original face. Place it in a roundabout near a historical site, with scaffolding, workers in orange vests, and a busy background of rickshaws and street vendors.

2. Underground Luxury

Prompt: Create a high-angle photo of me lounging on the hood of a red Lamborghini Urus in a dark underground garage. I'm wearing a white shirt, brown trousers, and a watch. Use shallow depth of field, cinematic lighting, and a millionaire vibe.

3. Beachside Romance

Prompt: Hyper-realistic 8K portrait at the beach. I'm holding a girl in my arms, adjusting my sunglasses. Wearing a navy blue shirt and white trousers. Mood: airy, romantic, and refreshing with waves in the background.

4. Football Focus

Prompt: Profile photo of me holding a red and white football on my forehead, focused intently. I'm in a professional football kit against a solid blue background. Use dramatic lighting to highlight the ball and my jawline."

5. Vintage Baseball Hero

Prompt: Create a vintage, black-and-white image of me carrying a bat while wearing a traditional baseball uniform. Make it look like a classic, heroic old sports card."

6. Timeless Portrait

Prompt: Create a close-up, black and white portrait of me with a serious look. Use soft, focused lighting to give it a timeless, artistic aura.

7. Noir Rainfall

Prompt: Create a sophisticated photograph of me standing in the rain under a streetlight, wearing a trench coat and hat. Make it a high-contrast, grainy black and white image."

8. Bollywood Retro

Prompt: Transform this couple's shot into a grainy, bright 90s Bollywood cinema style. I'm in a black shirt clutching her hand; she's in a crimson chiffon saree. Use warm, golden sunset tones and a romantic, breezy setting.

9. 16-Bit Pixel Pet

Prompt: Construct a 16-bit version of this cat and insert it into a 2D 16-bit platform video game level.

10. Miniature Desk Buddy

Prompt: Make a miniature 3D model of this dog. Place it on a desk next to birthday presents to make it look like it was just opened as a gift.