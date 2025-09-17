Sydney Sweeney eyes Bollywood’s most ‘expensive’ production with £45M offer

Sydney Sweeny surprises fans with recent update

Sydney Sweeney is reportedly in talks to star in Bollywood’s most expensive project.

The 28-year-old actress, known for her role in Euphoria, has recently been approached by leading Bollywood filmmakers.

According to The Sun, a major production company has offered the Immaculate star a lucrative deal worth around £45 million.

The package reportedly includes a £35 million acting fee and an additional £10 million in bonuses and related compensation.

However, it is pertinent to mention that Sweeney has not yet accepted the offer.

The insider further claimed, “Sydney was shocked by the offer at first. 45 million pounds is an incredible sum. But the project is intriguing, and it could elevate her global profile even further. The Indian film industry is powerful and growing, and this movie is designed to bring its productions to the international market. Nothing has been decided yet, but it’s a huge opportunity and Sydney is weighing her options carefully. Money isn’t everything, and she has many projects lined up, but this could push her to new limits as an actress.”

For the unversed, the Anyone But You actress is set to portray a young American star who becomes romantically involved with a famous Indian celebrity.

The history-making Indian project is slated for release in early 2026.