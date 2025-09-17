Why Melania Trump didn't curtsey to Queen Camilla, Princess Kate

The Prince and Princess of Wales join King Charles and Queen Camilla in welcoming the Trumps

Melania Trump has raised eyebrows with the way she greeted Queen Camilla and Princess Kate.

The First Lady along with the U.S. President Donald Trump has officially begun their second state visit to the U.K, and the duo was officially welcomed by Prince William, Princess Kate and later received by King Charles and Queen Camilla, as a royal salute echoed across Windsor Castle and the Tower of London.

However, Melania did not curtsey to the Princess of Wales nor the Queen.

Speaking to Hello! magazine, royal historian Marlene Koenig cleared up the apparent breach. “It’s not customary for Americans or indeed people from countries where King Charles is not the sovereign to curtsey or bow,” she explained.

Koenig noted the practice dates back to the American Revolution and the nation’s founding belief that “all men are created equal.”

Melania arrived hand-in-hand with the former president, wearing a Christian Dior Haute Couture dark gray suit with a high neckline and cinched waist, paired with matching suede pumps. Her look was topped off with a violet wool hat, adding a bold pop of colour to her monochrome outfit.

Day one of the Trumps’ three-day visit includes a carriage ride through Windsor estate, lunch with King Charles, and a wreath-laying ceremony at Queen Elizabeth II’s tomb before a grand white-tie state banquet on Wednesday night.