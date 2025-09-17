Queen Camilla breaks cover to welcome Trump amid health woes

Queen Camilla has finally given in to King Charles decision, taking health risk to welcome Donald Trump and his wife Melania Trump to Windsor Castle on Wednesday, September 17.

The 78-year-old, who sparked health concerns after missing Duchess of Kent's funeral on Tuesday, broke the cover and warmly received her and the King's US guests to the royal house.

President Trump and King Charles inspected the guard together on the Windsor Castle grounds.

The pair made a “deliberate point” by allowing President Trump to go first and leaving a large gap during the inspection. It was an apparent response to criticism the President received during his last state visit, where he carried out the guard inspection a step ahead of the late Queen.

Princess Kate and Prince William were the first royals to meet and shake hands with Trump and Melania, who arrived via helicopter to the royal residence.

Royal commentator Rebecca English shared the stunning moments of royal welcome to the US politician.

She wrote: "The State Visit of US President Donald Trump has begun!"

"Princess of Wales is wearing an Emilia Wickstead dress with a hat by Jane Taylor along with the feather brooch.

Queen Camilla is wearing a Sapphire blue dress, a coat by Fiona Clare and a hat by Philip Treacy, along with a sapphire and diamond brooch."

In the video, the power couples can be seen walking side by side until they reached a point where King Charles and Queen Camilla greeted their guests. They also participates in a carriage procession through the Windsor estate.