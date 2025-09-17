Prince Edward, Duchess Sophie skip Trump reception on King’s orders

Prince Edward is set to reunite with his wife, Duchess Sophie, for their next mission as King Charles will be hosting the Trumps for the two-day State Visit.

The Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh are unlikely to be present for the welcome of the Trumps as per Buckingham Palace orders for their scheduled engagements.

The 61-year-old royal had been in Papua New Guinea for the past four days for represent the monarchy to mark the 50th anniversary of its independence from Australia.

King Charles’s younger brother had also missed out on the emotional funeral of the Duchess of Kent on Tuesday.

The royal had attended a flag-raising ceremony and then presented new Regimental Colours to the First Royal Pacific Islands Regiment, during the second day of his visit. In accordance with Commonwealth Tradition, the royal retired the Queens Colours of the 1RPIR and presented new King’s Colours on behalf of King Charles.

Now, Edward will be heading to Japan, where he will be joined by the Duchess of Edinburgh for a visit between 18-22 September.

While Edward missed the funeral for Katharine, Duchess of Kent, he honoured the late royal by wearing a black armband as a sign of mourning. Meanwhile, Sophie was present at the sombre event, she made a heartfelt gesture of blowing a kiss to the coffin as it made its way to the burial site.