Queen Camilla can't ditch King Charles at important event: 'No way'

Queen Camilla made a big decision about her much-awaited joint appearance with beloved husband King Charles after she pulled out at the last minute from the Duchess of Kent's funeral ceremony.

For the unversed, Buckingham Palace confirmed on September 16 that the Queen is suffering from acute sinusitis, forcing her to step back from the sombre event.

Soon after the announcement, fans on social media began speculating about Camilla's presence at the high-profile US President Donald Trump's state visit to the UK.

A few netizens believe that Queen Camilla might not be in attendance at important events held for Trump due to his connections with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. She is showing "support to Epstein’s victims."

But, The Daily Beast put the rumours to rest by quoting the 78-year-old royal's friend, who revealed that she will come out to support King Charles at a key event.

The pal claimed, "There is no way she would shirk her duty. She knows how important this is to the government and her husband. Her job is supporting him."

It is important to mention the other side of the story as well, that Queen Camilla would not miss showing support to Trump due to his rivalry with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

The Times earlier reported that she will never "forgive unkind" Harry, who publicly attacked her in "print and in word," despite the Duke of Sussex and King Charles' reunion at Clarence House.