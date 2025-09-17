Trump slams reporter for ‘hurting Australia” over wealth question

US President Donald Trump has criticized the Australian Broadcasting Corporation's Americas editor, John Lyons, for “hurting Australia” by asking questions over his business dealings.

While speaking to the press on the White House lawn before departing for his second state visit to the UK, Lyons asked about the growth of Trump’s affluence since his returning to presidential office this year.

The journalist asked a question, “How much wealthier are you now than when you returned to the White House?”

Trump replied, “I don’t know the deals I made, my kids are running the family business. But most of the deals that I’ve made were made before. This is what I have done for a life. I have built buildings."

The question turned into a heated argument when the reporter asked, “Is it appropriate for the US President to be involved in so much business activity?”

“Oh, you are hurting Australia. In my opinion, you are hurting Australia very much. They want to get along with me. Your leader is coming over to see me very soon,” Trump replied.

Trump also added, threatening Lyons, “I will tell your leader about you. You said a bad tone. Go ahead, John.”

During the argument Trump also confirmed that he would meet Australian prime minister Antony Albanese, on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York next week.