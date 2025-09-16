Pete Davidson takes stage to talk about industry's 'great dad'

Pete Davidson is celebrating genuine friendship!

The former SNL comedian took to the stage at the Daily Front Row Fashion Media Awards to shower praise on his friend Machine Gun Kelly, also known as Colson Baker.

"I f–king love this dude," Davidson exclaimed, calling Kelly a "great dad" and highlighting his impressive talents. "Pound for pound I think he's maybe the most talented person I have ever met. He can rap, he can play guitar, he can rock, he can act," Davidson said.

Davidson, who has a baby on the way with his girlfriend Elsie Hewitt, emphasised the importance of his friendship with Kelly.

"Colson is, I think, my oldest best friend in this tough biz," he said. "He always leads by example… and I am really grateful that I have someone that I can call just to shoot the s–t, or talk about what the hell is going on in our careers or how the world works. He's just a wonderful person and so resilient."

Machine Gun Kelly, who was being honoured with the Style Icon Award, used his acceptance speech to talk about his journey to success.

"My style can be unconventional. To some my name is unfamiliar, but I am completely unapologetic in my authenticity with what I sing and what I wear," he said.

Kelly also joked about his height and smoking habits, saying, "I am 6-foot-4 and smoke an insane amount of cigarettes, so I check a lot of those boxes."

The event also honoured other notable figures in the fashion industry, like Mary Alice Stephenson, Cultured's Sarah Harrelson, and designers Fernando Garcia and Laura Kim of Oscar de la Renta and Monse.