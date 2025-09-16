Prince Harry, Meghan Markle feature in new Netflix doc 'Rebel Royals'

'Rebel Royals' goes in depth about racism within the royal family

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle continue to battle racism as they make a surprise appearance in a new Netflix documentary.

Entitled Rebel Royals: An Unlikely Love Story, the documentary explores the controversial romance between Norway’s Princess Märtha Louise and her fiancé, celebrity shaman Durek Verrett.

The film dives into the intense scrutiny surrounding their relationship — something Durek says reminded him of Harry and Meghan’s struggles with the press and public judgment.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were the pioneers in calling out racism in the Royal Family, even going so far as to step down from their royal duties in 2020.

“Honesty, stepping into Norway, I felt judged on every level,” Durek admits in the film, recalling the hate and racism he endured after joining the European royal family.

“It’s not easy when you’re getting 200 messages on your Instagram of people putting you down every day… It’s not easy when people are racist towards me. Me being the first Black man in the European royal family is very hard for people.”

He shared how one Norwegian outlet twisted a comment from Princess Märtha Louise’s parents into a slur: “The King’s going to whip him.”

Durek says the royal family offered no support until Meghan’s 2021 Oprah interview about racism prompted King Harald to reach out and ask, “Do you feel that we treated you the same way?”

Harry later praised Norway’s royals for addressing racism publicly, saying, “Within the last couple of months, the King of Norway led by example… I congratulate them enormously.”

The clip, taken from Harry’s 2023 ABC interview, was featured in the film.