Prince Harry stopped from joining royals at heartbreaking ceremony?

Prince Harry stopped to join royals at heartbreaking ceremony?

Prince Harry reportedly wanted to attend the Duchess of Kent's funeral along with the royal family, who gathered at Westminster Cathedral to pay their final respects to the late Katharine on Tuesday, September 16.

The Duke of Sussex returned to the US last week after a brief four-day visit to the UK. He sent his condolences privately to the late Duchess of Kent's family.

"Prince Harry wanted to join the royals at the heartbreaking moment but was told to stay away from the event, as his presence might have overshadowed the solemn ceremony," according to a royal insider.

The wife of the late Queen's cousin the Duke of Kent, died peacefully at home, surrounded by her family, on the evening of September 4 aged 92.

Harry arrived in the UK on September 8 to attend the WellChild Awards, and his trip included a highly anticipated reunion with his father, King Charles.

The source claimed, "Harry signaled to King Charles that he would join the royals at the funeral. However, the monarch avoided responding, knowing it might cause new problems due to the security arrangements made for the scheduled trip."

Later, Harry made a surprise visit to Kyiv after ‘checking with his wife’ Meghan Markle on September 12. It was his second trip to Ukraine in six months.

He reportedly received the green light from both his wife, Meghan, and the the British government for the tour.

“I had to check with my wife and the British Government to make sure it was OK. Then the official invitation came,” he said as he made his way into the capital on an overnight train through Poland, aptly named the Super Royal Express.

On the other hand, the Duke and Duchess of York have surprisingly returned to the royal fold as they joined other members of the royal family for an emotional private memorial at Westminster Cathedral.

Andrew stepped down as a working royal over the scandal involving his friendship with paedophile financier Jeffrey Epstein, but he still attends private family events.

Members of the Royal Family including King Charles, Prince William, the Princess of Wales, Duchess Sophie and Princess Anne were also in attendance, but Queen Camilla was forced to pull out after suffering from acute sinusitis.