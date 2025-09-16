Kensington Palace makes big William, Kate announcement as royals shed tears

Kensington Palace issued a major update on Prince William and Princess Kate as the royal family shed tears following a heartbreaking loss.

As per Express, the future King and Queen's team confirmed their appearance at the funeral of the Duchess of Kent, which is set to take place today, September 16, at 2 pm.

William and Catherine will join King Charles and Queen Camilla to be a part of the sombre event at Westminster Cathedral.

It will be the first Catholic funeral for a member of the Royal Family since the Reformation.

The Duchess of Kent's coffin arrived yesterday at the cathedral as her husband, the Duke of Kent, was also present.

On September 5, Buckingham Palace shared the sad news of the Duchess of Kent's passing on social media.

In a heartfelt statement, King Charles' spokesperson said, "It is with deep sorrow that Buckingham Palace announces the death of Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Kent. Her Royal Highness passed away peacefully last night at Kensington Palace, surrounded by her family."

"The King and Queen and all Members of The Royal Family join The Duke of Kent, his children and grandchildren in mourning their loss and remembering fondly The Duchess’s life-long devotion to all the organisations with which she was associated, her passion for music and her empathy for young people."

The Duchess of Kent will be buried in the private Royal Burial Ground at Frogmore, Windsor.