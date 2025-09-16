Prince Andrew gives new headache to King Charles hours before Trump visit

King Charles receives shocking news about Prince Andrew ahead of Trump visit

Prince Andrew once again made it to the negative headlines, but this time hours before Donald Trump's state visit to the UK.

King Charles and the senior members of the royal family are set to host the President and firts lady Melania Trump today, September 16.

However, amid the preparations going on, the family member of Virginia Giuffre urged the authorities to "fully investigate" the Duke of Sussex, who was accused of sexually assaulting the teenage girl.

For the unversed, Virginia Giuffre claimed that she was introduced to Andrew by the convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein when she was 17 years old.

However, Sarah Ferguson's former husband denied the accusations, and an out-of-court settlement with her took place in 2022.

Despite this, Virginia's brother, Sky Roberts, expressed his anger over the lavish lifestyle Andrew is living, despite the allegations and his ties with Jeffrey. '

On the Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg programme, he said, "It doesn't matter if it's a Royal Family member or president or prince... every single person deserves to be held to the fullest extent of the law."

Sky added, "Of course, he's been stripped of... all of these different things and publicly shamed in certain ways, but that's not enough."

The well-wisher of Virginia shared, "The fact that he's still out there, that he's still living in a palace or a castle, is not enough. It's time we put every single person, whether you're a royal, like Prince Andrew, you need to be fully investigated, and if it is found that you had any participation, you need to be put behind bars for the rest of your life."

These comments must have taken a toll on King Charles' health, especially during a significant engagement.