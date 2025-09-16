Princess Anne takes brave step to represent King Charles at historic event

Princess Anne appeared in high spirits as she represented King Charles during a historic ceremony in Scotland, as the royal family prepared for the funeral of the Duchess of Kent and the Trump visit.
The monarch’s sister not only performed her duties but also returned to one of her passions/ She rode on horseback through Edinburgh on Sunday just one year after sustaining a major head injury at her Gatcombe Park estate in Gloucestershire.
The royal was taking part in the city’s historic Riding of the Marches dates back to 1579, which began as a civic duty to ensure Edinburgh’s boundaries were secure against attack.
Over time, the practice transformed into a ceremonial occasion, but it has retained its role as one of Scotland’s most celebrated equestrian gatherings.
On Sunday, Anne was joined by a cavalcade of more than 200 horses after a 26-mile route before entering the city centre. She then rode alongside the parade to the Royal Mile to the Mercat Cross.
Anne, who is an accomplished rider and former Olympic equestrian, returned to riding horseback for the first time three months ago during Trooping the Colour. The Princess Royal, 74, riding horseback again is a great indicator to royal fans that she is doing quite well in terms of her health and recovery.
Prince Harry marks his 41st birthday today, Monday, September 15, 2025
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are set to deliver an 'exclusive message' on 'their family'
King Charles and Queen Camilla seen excited to welcome their US guest in newly released video
Prince Harry worries royal fans with latest statement on King Charles cancer battle
Inside Princess Kate, Queen Camilla's diferent lifestyle as working royals
Prince William, Kate Middleton hit with setback as Wales family prepares to Forest Lodge move
Prince Harry marks special day with Meghan, Archie, Lilibet as Palace issues update
Queen Camilla sides with Prince William on Harry