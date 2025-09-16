Prince Harry reunites with Joss Stone while hinting at British classrooms for children

Duke of Sussex shares sweet reunion with Joss Stone

Prince Harry struck a warm and down-to-earth note during his latest trip to London, where he praised the strength of Britain’s schools and community life while catching up with an old friend.

The Duke of Sussex attended the 20th annual WellChild Awards last week, where he reunited with singer Joss Stone.

The pair, who first met through charity work years ago, shared a light-hearted exchange about family life.

“It was really sweet to see him after all these years,” Stone said.

“Harry was so lovely with Nalima even though she slept through the whole thing! I’ll be sure to tell her that when she was two months old, a prince cooed over her and called her beautiful.”

The singer, now a mother of four, laughed as she recalled Harry’s quip about her bustling household, “He joked about me having four children, saying it’s ‘two too many,’ or maybe it wasn’t a joke!”

Stone said the Duke showed genuine interest in her return to Britain and how her family was adjusting.

“He’s just very warm and down to earth, as always,” she added, before hinting at a move Harry’s supporters have long hoped for: “Maybe Harry will move back, too. That would be nice.”

“He was saying how wonderful the schools are here and how important community is for children,” Stone told Hello!.

“It was nice to share that with him because it’s exactly why we felt drawn to come back for the kids to grow up surrounded by family, friends, and a strong sense of belonging, and most importantly in a safe environment.”

Her comments echo what sources close to Harry have revealed that the Duke hopes to educate his own children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, in Britain.

“Harry feels his children are missing out on the extensive family network that their niece and nephews are enjoying,” a friend told The Mail.

“He wants his children to have the very best education. He has retained his closest friendships from Ludgrove and Eton, he wants that for his own children. There is still some negotiation with Meghan. The King, however, is delighted.”