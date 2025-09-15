Owen Cooper reacts to Jake Gyllenhaal surprise: 'Best day of my life'

Jake Gyllenhaal surprises Owen Cooper ahead of his Emmys win

Jake Gyllenhaal gave a young Emmy nominee the surprise of a lifetime.

In a video shared by Netflix ahead of the 2025 Emmy Awards on September 14, 15-year-old Adolescence star Owen Cooper revealed who he most wanted to see at the ceremony.

“I think everyone knows that Jake Gyllenhaal is my top, No. 1,” Cooper said.

Moments later, the Donnie Darko actor appeared in the hallway, admitting he felt “nervous” and “excited” to meet the teen.

As Gyllenhaal rounded the corner, Cooper gasped, “Oh, my God,” before covering his face and hugging the A-lister.

“It’s so nice to meet you,” Gyllenhaal said, handing him a small box. “I made this movie and I got nominated for an Academy Award, and a friend of mine sent me this before. Something just like this.” Inside was a “lucky duck” charm “to keep in your pocket, to give you a little bit of luck.”

On the Emmys red carpet, Cooper told Entertainment Tonight, “It was one of the best days of my life, really.”

The teen later made history, winning Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie, while Gyllenhaal lost to Cooper’s costar Stephen Graham.