Prince Harry and Meghan to share Disneyland memories in ABC Special

Prince Harry and Meghan share Disneyland magic

Prince Harry and Meghan are set to step into the spotlight this weekend as they feature in an ABC News programme marking 70 years of Disneyland.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will appear in The Happiest Story on Earth: 70 Years of Disneyland, airing Sunday, alongside Hollywood stars Neil Patrick Harris, Jamie Lee Curtis, and Jon Favreau.

The one hour special will chart the theme park’s remarkable history and glimpse into its future.

According to People, Harry and Meghan opened up about what Disneyland means to them and their two children, Archie and Lilibet.

Back in June, the Sussexes whisked their young family away for a magical two-day trip to Disneyland in California.

The visit doubled as a celebration of daughter Lilibet’s fourth birthday, with Meghan later sharing a warm Instagram montage capturing the joy of the occasion.

Their Disneyland memories surfaced just as Meghan marked another family milestone Harry’s 41st birthday.

The Duchess of Sussex celebrated her husband’s return to Montecito after his four-day UK visit with a post on her lifestyle brand’s Instagram page.

During his UK trip, Harry reunited with his father, King Charles, at Clarence House for their first face-to-face meeting in 19 months.

Harry later described the King as “doing well” following their private conversation, before continuing on to Ukraine, where he defended his interviews and his memoir Spare.